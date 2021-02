Prep Girls Hockey: Duluth Marshall, Proctor/Hermantown Keep Rolling With Home Wins

Home ice was a big advantage for the Hilltoppers and the Mirage.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Maren Friday would find the back of the net for the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team as they blanked the Duluth Northern Stars 5-0 Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

In other prep girls hockey action, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage unleashed a barrage of shots on International Falls as they get the win 10-0.