St. Luke’s COVID Vaccine Clinic Hotline Temporarily Suspended

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Hotline has been temporarily suspended.

The hospital says they have suspended calls to the hotline due to an overwhelming amount of calls from the community.

All other lines at St. Luke’s are still available.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate you not trying to reach us for a vaccine appointment on any other St. Luke’s number,” the hospital wrote on its Facebook page.

St. Luke’s says they will post on their website and Facebook page when they have an update about the situation.