Stella Maris to Open Catholic High School

DULUTH, Minn. – Some big changes are coming to Stella Maris Academy as they now plan to open a Catholic high school by 2022. Stella Maris’ current academy, which features pre-K through grade 8 will also house the high school.

Leadership says it’s always been part of their plans to open the school and they’re proud it’s nearly a reality.

“We wanted to be able to provide that from pre-K all the way to 12th grade so it’s extremely exciting to be able to do that in a way that’s officially supported by the church here and the diocese of Duluth,” said Anthony Wroblewski, the director of the school board at Stella Maris Academy.

Academy leadership says they’ve had a lot of generous donors through the years and had stable finances, which allows them to open the high school.