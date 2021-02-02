Superior Council Wants State’s Ethical Opinion Involving Mayor Paine’s Marriage To Councilor

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior City Councilor Craig Sutherland proposed a formal request through the council Tuesday night to have City Attorney Frog Prell seek an advisory opinion from the Wisconsin Ethics Commission involving possible ethical concerns around Mayor Jim Paine’s recent marriage to 2nd District Councilor Jenny Van Sickle.

Mayor Paine did not want a discussion on the topic at the council meeting while saying Attorney Prell is already doing his job on the issue to form his own legal opinion in the near future.

“Councilor Van Sickle and I have been completely public and transparent about the fact that we are married, that we have a relationship, and we acknowledge that there are conflicts. Both of us have recused ourselves numerous times when conflicts come up,” Paine said.

Councilor Van Sickle was offended by Sutherland’s formal request saying she’s doing everything ethically possible with city business and votes.

“Nobody needs to try to micromanage the Second District council seat. There is no sinister mystery to solve here. I’ve worked closely with the Ethics Commission for months and I take my responsibilities seriously,” Van Sickle said.

Councilors Sutherland and Brent Fennessey were vocal in the council meeting to say they wanted a formal vote to make sure the city attorney does finish his legal opinion on the relationship by requesting legal opinion from the Ethics Commission.

In the end, the council approved the formal request on the agenda.