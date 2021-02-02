The Duluth Superior Symphony Returns To Live Concerts

For the first time ever, the DSSO is offering the option to view the event from the comfort of your home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is returning to live concerts after a two-month shut down due to the pandemic.

Guests can attend a live showing starting this weekend, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is only a limited number of seating available.

“You’re going to have the best seat in the house because it’s yours. This is a great time for the entire family can get together to enjoy these concerts and enjoy these experiences. Live music will always be here,” said Brandon VanWaeyenberghe

The first concert is this Saturday.

Guests can purchase a virtual season pass for all concerts for $40.