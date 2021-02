UMD Women’s Basketball Debuts at #6 in First WBCA Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team debut at number six in the first DII national poll released by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The Bulldogs are currently 5-0 after sweeping Northern State this past weekend and are the only NSIC team to be ranked in the poll. The last time UMD was on the list was March 9th, 2005.

They’ll host Minnesota Crookston this weekend.