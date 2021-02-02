UWS Men’s Hockey Looks Back at Success in Exhibition Games

In Friday's win over Northland College, seven different players scored a goal and 15 skaters recorded at least one point.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last week, the UW-Superior men’s hockey team played a pair of exhibition games against Northland College to get ready for the start of the regular season. And they brought the juice, especially on Friday night.

Seven different players scored a goal in that game and 15 skaters recorded at least one point. The goal of both games wasn’t necessarily to win But instead, get as many guys on the ice as possible. And it paid off big time, thanks in part to the excitement of getting back on the ice.

“I think it speaks to the depth we have this year. We have a lot of guys that can fill different roles, but a lot of guys that can put the puck in the net, too, so it was nice to everyone contribute,” said forward Troy Mactavish.

“We wanted to spread the time on ice out equally, just allow guys to get some reps, get some video on the them so we can talk about it and we can kind of sit guys down and talk about things to develop, things that are going well, things that we can improve upon,” head coach Rich McKenna said.

The Yellowjackets will open WIAC play later this week against the Lumberjacks. Game one will be in Ashland on Wednesday, while game two will take place Friday in Superior.