CSS Men’s Hockey Drop Home Opener to Saint John’s

DULUTH, Minn. – A 4-0 first period hole was too deep to dig out of as the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team dropped their home opener 5-2 Wednesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Sophomore forward Tyler Hinterser and junior defenseman Jon Hansen each scored in the first period in the losing effort as the Saints drop to 0-2 on the season. CSS will be back in action this weekend on the road for a series against Concordia Wisconsin.