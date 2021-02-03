Duluth Denfeld’s Keyshawn Beckom Signs NLI for Mesabi Range College Football

This is the second straight year Denfeld has had a commit sign with Mesabi Range as Beckom joins Nico Roberts.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, Duluth Denfeld’s Keyshawn Beckom signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Mesabi Range football team.

This past season, Beckom made a huge impact for the Hunters, most notably in a game against Hibbing where he scored six total touchdowns. Beckom talked about why he’s joining the Norsemen, besides the fact that he gets to stay close to home.

“Talking to [Hunters assistant] Coach Rad [Tony Radloff], he was telling me about it. And then we took a visit up there and I was talking to the coach and he seemed cool. I like the program. They’re like a winning program and I’m just an athlete so I’ll play whatever they want me to play. As soon as I get there, I’m just going to be working to get better,”

This is the second straight year Denfeld has had a commit sign with Mesabi Range as Beckom joins Nico Roberts.