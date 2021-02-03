Essentia Health to Move Vaccine Clinic to Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced they will be moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the Miller Hill Mall this week.

The hospital says vaccinations will be administered by appointment only at the new location beginning Friday.

The clinic’s new location will be inside the former Dress Barn space, across from Maurices.

Clinic hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; the clinic will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Visitors are encouraged to use Door 16, which is tucked between JCPenney and the Department of Motor Vehicles

“We are very excited to be relocating our vaccination efforts to a space in our community that is familiar and convenient,” said Essentia’s Klare Volgren, who oversees clinic operations. “This new location offers more opportunity for us to expand and better serve patients and the general public as our vaccination allocation increases over time.”

Currently, vaccinations are being offered on a limited basis to health care workers, residents of long-term facilities, and those in the 65-plus age group.

Patients that are 65 years of age or older will be notified through MyChart or by a telephone call when it’s their turn.

Essentia Health is working on finalizing a plan to offer a self-attestation as well as registration through MyChat for non-Essentia patients who meet the state’s eligibility criteria and reside within Essentia’s service area.

The process will include an attestation to collect employment, risk factors, and interest in receiving the vaccine.

Click here for more COVID-19 vaccine information or to register for MyChart.