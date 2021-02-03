Essentia to Open Outpatient Day Surgery Center at Miller Hill Mall

Essentia Health has announced they will be converting the old Sears building at the Miller Hill Mall to an outpatient day surgery center.

Construction is expected to begin this spring with it set to open in 2022.

Management says surgeries at places like this tend to be less expensive and quicker.

“I wish it was opening up tomorrow,” said Dr. Jon Pryer, the president of Essentia Health East Market. “We’ve needed it for a while. Again, I think this is great use of that space that’s vacant right now and I think it’s great for the community and it can’t happen soon enough as far as I’m concerned.”

About 40% of the Sears store will be converted into the surgery center, which will be about 33,000 square feet. It includes operating rooms, a lab, and a pharmacy.

Plans are still in the works with what they will do with the other 60% of the property.