Food Farm Hands Out Free Rutabagas

DULUTH, Minn.– In west Duluth on Wednesday, people bot their hands on some root vegetables — for free!

The Food Farm came down from Wrenshall and handed out hundreds of pounds of rutabagas. Nearby, Wusso’s Concert Cafe got in on the fun with a special rutabaga dish from their drive-thru. And The Zenith Bookstore showcased its rutabaga themed cookbooks.

The owner of the food farm tells us it’s all about getting people trying and hopefully enjoying non-traditional veggies.

“Rutabagas are sometimes these a little bit odd ball, a little bit funny, a little bit weird. Which i think matches with our northern identity in some ways,” said Annie Dugan, Owner of the Food Farm.

The Food Farm grows all-natural vegetables right here in northern Minnesota.