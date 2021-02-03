Hayward Police Request Death Investigation by Wisconsin DCI

HAYWARD, Wis. – At the request of the Hayward Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a death that occurred in the city of Hayward on Monday evening.

According to a Wisconsin DOJ press release, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when Hayward police officers responded to a residence on reports that a male had broken into the home and held the resident hostage.

According to reports, the resident was able to escape the home and called the police.

When police arrived at the home they made contact with the male inside which led to a long standoff.

Authorities say law enforcement eventually sent a camera-robot into the home after losing contact with the male and discovered the man deceased.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Sawyer County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.