Head Coach Curt Wiese Recaps UMD Football’s National Signing Day

The Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class was heavy on cornerbacks and offensive lineman with six each.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team announced Wednesday that 27 young men from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nevada are now officially future Bulldogs.

Head coach Curt Wiese says the team did run into some issues when it came to on-campus visits during the pandemic. But his coaching staff found other ways to get in contact with their recruits.

“I think a big difference for our recruiting class this year was our ability with our administration’s help to be able to have camps in the city of Duluth this summer with COVID. And we did that safely, effectively and efficiently. And we were able to secure what we think is a tremendous class for our football program,” Wiese said.

The Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class was heavy on cornerbacks and offensive lineman with six each. Wiese says the recruiting pool was deep at both positions so he decided this would be the year to boost those numbers on the UMD squad.

“We’re going to sign guys that we think can come in and make an impact on our football program, and not just sign guys just to sign guys to be able fill needs. Over the years I think you learn you need to be able to take maybe deeper classes when the recruiting pool is there because in the future, you never know what the recruiting pool is going to be for the areas that we recruit,” said Wiese.

Wiese also announced that eight of their 15 seniors from last year’s team will be returning for their sixth year this upcoming fall.