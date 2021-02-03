Minnesota BCA Identifies Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the deputy involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting incident last week in Saginaw.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a carjacking Friday night at the Pike Lake Super One grocery store. Authorities say the suspect was armed.

The carjacking ended in the parking lot of the Saginaw Union Station where the suspect, identified as Scott Michael Jordan, 34, fled on foot into a wooded area.

Deputy Jason Kuhnly used a canine while tracking Jordan into the woods where the deputy fired his gun in Jordan’s direction.

According to the Minnesota BCA Kuhnly’s bullet did not strike Jordan.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office later determined Jordan died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kuhnly has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.

He is currently on standard administrative leave.

The BCA investigation of the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.