Prepping Your Pet for Cold Artic Air Slated to Arrive This Weekend

A Local Veterinarian from Superior Animal Hospital Reminds Pet Owners to Protect Their Four-Legged Friends this Winter

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With high temperatures only forecasted to be hitting the single digits below zero this weekend, it’s important to remember your pets aren’t immune when it comes to battling the bitter cold.

Dr. Matthew Severs with Superior Animal Hospital says pets are vulnerable to many of the same dangers humans are when the temps dip below zero.

Your pet’s paws, ear tips, and tail tips can be at higher risk for frostbite.

Older animals are also at higher risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

Dr. Severs says it’s a good idea to limit outdoor exposure when conditions become so dangerously cold.

When it comes to how quickly animals could suffer from frostbite or hypothermia, Dr. Severs says it’s similar to what a human would experience.

It could happen within minutes when temperatures are below zero.

While the local vet says it’s not common to deal with severe frostbite or hypothermia, prevention is key.

Make sure you’re wiping down your pet’s paws when they come in from outside. This will get salt and deicing materials off their paw pads.

