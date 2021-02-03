Public Health Officials Say Avoid Large Gatherings For Super Bowl Weekend

Health professionals say it is best to only gather with people only in your household.

DULUTH, Minn. -St. Louis County Public Health is reminding people to limit the number of people they choose to celebrate with during Super Bowl weekend

Minnesota is still under the Governor’s orders to avoid large gatherings.

Smaller gatherings are still a concern for many health professionals. They say it is best to only gather with people only in your household.

“It’s Super Bowl Sunday, I know a lot of people want to spend time with friends and extended family, but we continue to encourage people to have that bubble of people as small as possible,” said Amy Westbrook, the St. Louis County Public Health Division Director.

If you are going to celebrate with people not in your immediate household, it is recommended to go outdoors.