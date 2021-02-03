St. Louis County Public Health Debuts Mobile Covid-19 Testing Trailers

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Public Health is making it easier for many Northlanders to have access to COVID-19 testing.

The county purchased two mobile COVID-19 test trailers for more than $200,000

The money used to buy these units came as part of CARES act funding awarded to the county.

“We’re excited to offer more community testing opportunities throughout the month of February. We are trying to come to people and come to the community to make it as accessible as possible,” said Susan Vitulli, a public health educator for St. Louis County.

A community testing event at Asbury Church in West Duluth included using one of its newly purchased mobile trailers.

The goal is to park the unit in the most convenient places for people to get tested.

“We chose areas that are on bus lines, for those who don’t have a vehicle they can still come in the trailer. They can walk off the bus, come in the trailer, get back on the bus and continue on with their day,” said Vitulli.

Some of the first people to get tested stopped into the mobile site after simply noticing it while driving by.

This is a spur of the moment. We hadn’t planned on it. we knew we were going to get one soon. We were just coming home from the bank in West Duluth. We said hey here we go,” said Glen Sorenson.

The Sorenson family says the convenience helped them stay true to their reasoning for getting tested.

“I’d like to be able to go visit my 95-year-old mother, who is living alone in her house, independently,” said Mary Jane Sorenson.

The NAACP Duluth Branch was also at the testing site handing out free masks.

“it is to increase awareness of the importance of mask usage and reducing the spread of the COVID virus,” said Christina Trok.

St. Louis County officials say the mobile unit will continue being used in the future for covid-19 vaccinations.

It is planned for the trailer to host events once a week.

The mobile unit is expected to return to Asbury Church in West Duluth on February 17th.