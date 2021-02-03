Stella Maris Academy Celebrates Catholic School Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Stella Maris Academy is celebrating National Catholic School week…

On Wednesday, students from all three campuses got a chance to watch priests get a pie to the face.

A couple of school priests participated in a trivia contest.

The loser, unfortunately, got the consequence of getting a pie smashed in their face.

One of the priests says this is a chance to stay relatable.

“I think something like this is a reality to remember priests are human as every student that walks in here too,” said Associate Pastor Father Matthew Miller.

There was one winner, but both priests were good sports and walked away with pie covered faces.