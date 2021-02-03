UMD’s Maura Crowell Talks Changes to WCHA’s Final Faceoff Tournament

The top four teams based on points percentage will play for the championship on March 6th and 7th at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

DULUTH, Minn. – The WCHA announced this week that for this season’s women’s Final Faceoff tournament, there will not be a first round. Therefore, the top four teams based on points percentage will play for the championship on March 6th and 7th at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

UMD head coach Maura Crowell gave her reaction to the announcement saying this doesn’t change how the Bulldogs will play the rest of their schedule.

“Our focus all year has been that we’ve got to win. It’s less about who you’re playing, going out of conference and things like that. It’s who’s next, who’s up and let’s go. Take care of business what’s right in front of you,” Crowell said.

Based on points percentage, UMD currently sits in third place heading into the bye week. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that the entire Division I women’s hockey tournament will be held at Mercryhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.