12-Year-Old Charged With Attempting to Kill Younger Brother

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A judge in Douglas County has ruled there’s enough evidence to support an attempted homicide charge against a 12-year-old boy accused of stabbing his younger brother.

According to a criminal complaint charging the boy with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the attack occurred on Jan. 11 at a home in the Town of Solon Springs.

The complaint says the defendant stabbed his 7-year-old brother four times; one in the back, twice in the abdomen, and once in the chest.

The judge made the ruling during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in adult court. A judge could decide to send the case to juvenile court.