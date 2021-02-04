Cold Front Activities Postponed Due to ‘Dangerously Cold’ Temps

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend’s Cold Front activities have been postponed due to forecasted dangerously cold weather.

According to the National Weather Service, Duluth and surrounding areas are expected to reach dangerously cold wind chill values over the next several days and people are encouraged to stay inside this weekend.

The Yeti Hunt has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clues will be released hourly on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The city-wide snow-building Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 14 all day.

Dog sledding registration was randomly selected by lottery. Selected participants will receive an email with postponement details soon.

The remaining events including the Winter Wonderland Equipment Pop-up, Agents of Discovery, Luminary Walk, and BAEfront Valentine’s Skate will all be evaluated next week, and additional postponements will be communicated at that time.