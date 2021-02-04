DECC COVID-19 Testing Site Now Open Only Five Days a Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center COVID-19 testing site has reduced its hours of operation.

Starting this week, the testing site will now only be open Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to reports, demand for testing has dropped in the area which led to the decision to reduce days of operation at the testing site.

State health officials say even though hours have been reduced they still encourage members of the community to get tested if needed.

Those who do go should not eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for a half-hour before giving a sample.

Appointments can be made by visiting the DECC’s website here.