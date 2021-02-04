Duluth Public Schools Announces Plan For Secondary In-Person Learning

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools has announced some in-person classes will return next month for middle and high school students.

Supt. John Magas says the update comes at the approval of the state health and education departments.

“We learned a lot over the past nearly six months, from our own experience with elementary in-person and from other districts,” Magas said. “I’m proud of our principals, teacher leaders and departments for adjusting our plans to serve the needs of all learners, distance or hybrid, and ensure the safety and wellness of students and staff.”

The current plan calls for middle and high school students to attend in-person instructions twice a week in the morning for three classes. The rest of the day will be back at home.

Families who want to continue full distance learning can do so.

Grades 6th, 9th and 12th will begin hybrid learning March 8th followed by grades 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th on March 15th.

Magas said the gradual return of students is required by the state as a safe way to eventually transition to full in-person learning.

The district will be reaching out to families with more detailed information regarding the model and to assess which students will attend hybrid and which will stay in distance learning.

For more on the updated plan, click here.