Duluth Warming Center Hours Extended Due to Extreme Cold

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Warming Center is extending its hours through the weekend due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.

The Center will be open February 4 through February 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The Center will be open for 24 hours on Sundays.

The Warming Center is located in the Rainbow Center at 211 North 3rd Avenue East.

The DTA will provide rides to and from the Warming Center for free.

The CHUM Drop-In is also open 24 hours as a warming center for those in need.