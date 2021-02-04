Laura MacArthur Elementary Receives P.E. Grant

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in the fall, Laura MacArthur Elementary in Duluth received a grant allowing the school to purchase skis for their Phys Ed class.

On Thursday morning, 20 second graders got the chance to take their brand new skis out for the first time.

The grant, worth over $1,000, allowed the school to purchase snowpup cross country skis from the local continental ski shop.

“They strap right on top of the boats,” Laura MacArthur Elementary Physical Education Teacher, Erika Drengler says.

Allowing the students to save time so they can get right to the action.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day to get them out, Drengler says.

For some of the second graders it was their first time wearing cross country skies.

“A lot of them don’t have the background to even know what that means. They think downhill skiing. So the fact that we were cross country skiing was a whole new concept for them,” Drengler says.

Since social distancing plays a key role both in and outside the classroom, Students at Laura MacArthur now have new opportunities to learn and explore.

“Covid wasn’t on the mind of anyone today because we were able to just be outside and trying something new,” Drengler says.

Laura MacArthur will plan on continuing the ski Phys Ed class with kindergarten, first and second graders.

Snow shoeing will also be a part of the program.