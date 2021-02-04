Limited Vaccine Supply Creates Long Waitlist For Bayfield County Health Department

BAYFIELD, Wis.- Bayfield County has already begun the process to vaccinate residents 65 and older, which accounts for more than 25% of the county’s population.

Last week, the county gave out more than 500 shots to that age group.

County officials say with a staff of more than a dozen they have the manpower to do about 1,000 vaccinations per week.

The limited supply of vaccines has left more than 2,500 people waiting to get vaccinated.

“A lot of our community members are concerned, nervous, they want to start living their life again and traveling. They want to get their shot before they go to Florida or Arizona to see relatives. Unfortunately, we have to tell them to please be patient,” said Sara Wartman, the health director for Bayfield County Health Department.

The county has set up an online form for eligible residents to have their name placed on the waiting list for upcoming vaccine clinics.

Health officials say residents should not show up to a clinic unless they have been scheduled.