Mac Sports And Marine Hosts Open House And Boat Show

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Temps are expected to be frigid over the next few days, but Mac Sport and marine in Superior is already thinking spring.

The shop hosted its open house and virtual boat show on Thursday

The business typically attends the annual boat show at the DECC, but due to the pandemic, they were forced to adjust.

“A lot of people look forward to the shows as we do. Since there isn’t going to be one this year, this is what we come up with. It’s a great way maybe give people a chance to get out of the house and see some product up close,” said John Lofstuen, a sales associate.

The boat show goes through Saturday, at Mac Sport and Marine located on the 1500 block of Broadway Street in Superior.