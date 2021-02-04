MSHSL Approves State Tournament Formats For Winter Sports

The press release is highlighted by the announcement that the boys and girls hockey finals will all be played on April 3rd.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League approved plans for winter sports state tournaments. There will be no consolation brackets and fan attendance will be limited. Here is a breakdown of the dates and locations:

– Girls hockey : March 26-27 (quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center), April 1-3 (semi-finals, finals at Xcel Energy Center)

– Boys hockey: March 30-31 (quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center), April 1-3 (semi-finals, finals at Xcel Energy Center)

– Boys and Girls basketball: March 30-31 (quarterfinals at various sites), April 6-8 (semi-finals at Target Center), April 9-10 (championships at Target Center)

– Alpine skiing: March 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik

– Nordic skiing: March 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik

– Dance team: March 12-13 at Edina H.S.

– Boys swimming and diving: March 18-20 at the University of Minnesota

– Wrestling: March 25-27, sites TBD

– Gymnastics: March 26-27 at Champlin Park H.S.