NCAA Cancels Division III Winter Sports Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA announced this week that due to low participation numbers among member schools, the Division III winter championships will be cancelled for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This includes men’s and women’s hockey, basketball and indoor track and field. This marks the second straight year that winter sports championships won’t be decided on the Division III level.