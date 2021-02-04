Northland Foundation Gives Back to Organizations in the Area

During the pandemic, the Northland Foundation has stepped up efforts to give multiple non-profits a boost in funding.

NORTHLAND – During the pandemic, the Northland Foundation has stepped up efforts to give multiple non-profits a boost in funding.

The group has awarded 81 grants in the last quarter of 2020 for more than $800,000. Most of the funds are being used for COVID relief efforts.

Some of the organizations that received help include the Chester Bowl Improvement Club, Lifehouse, and Barnum Schools.

“It’s incredibly rewarding right, I mean, it’s something that we all feel really grateful to be able to have this opportunity to provide that support,” said Erik Torch, the director of grantmaking with the Northland Foundation.

The Northland Foundation will continue to accept grant applications through February 15th. For more information, click here.