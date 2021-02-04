Prep Basketball: Grand Rapids, Proctor, Duluth Marshall Girls, Duluth East Boys Continue Winning Ways

The Grand Rapids, Proctor, and Duluth Marshall girls were all winners on Thursday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a battle of the top two girls basketball teams in Section 7AAA, Grand Rapids won a nail-biter on the road over Hermantown 59-56 Thursday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, Proctor pulled away in the second half to get a home win over Hibbing 64-47 and Duluth Marshall picked up a road win over Duluth East 88-63 behind 45 points from Gianna Kneepkens.

And in boys basketball, Duluth East used some stellar defensive play to get the win over rivals Duluth Denfeld 72-21.