Prep Hockey: CEC Girls, Boys Earn Bounceback Wins

It was a good night for the Lumberjacks as the girls and boys hockey teams were victorious.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Dana Jones scored twice for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team as they defeated Duluth 5-2 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Erin Loeb, Taylor Wick and Lily Hanson also scored for the Lumberjacks. Molly Henderson and Emma Fellman got the board for the Northern Stars.

In prep boys hockey action, Zach Tyman pitched a shutout in net as CEC blanked Duluth Marshall 6-0 at Mars Lakeview Arena.