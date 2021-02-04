‘The Minnesota Marshmallow’ Maker Shares Secret S’more Brownie Recipe

Cooking Connection: Meet the Maker Behind 'The Minnesota Marshmallow,' Amy McMillan

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection caters to those with a mega sweet tooth!

Duluth resident Amy McMillan had the idea of starting her own side business in the summer of 2020.

Fast forward to today, and The Minnesota Marshmallow has taken off. McMillan says business is booming, and demand is high for these not-so-average mallows.

She has created over 30 flavors of mallows, including birthday cake, caramel swirl, chai spice, red velvet, and so many more.

McMillan recently shared her secret Minnesota Marshmallow S’more Brownies recipe with FOX 21’s Brett Scott.

You’ll find the recipe below, but it can only be made with handcrafted mallows from McMillan herself!

Enjoy! Click here for more information about The Minnesota Marshmallow.

Minnesota Marshmallow S’more Brownies Recipe

Ingredients

• 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips – 12oz bag

• 1 cup unsalted butter

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed

• 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

• 4 large eggs room temperature, lightly beaten

• 2 tsp. vanilla

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Graham Cracker Crust:

• 2 cups graham cracker crumbs –3 small packages

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 6 Tbsp. butter melted

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 12 Minnesota Marshmallows of choice

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 9×9 inch baking pan with foil making sure the edges of the foil hang over the sides of the pan so it will be easy to take the brownies out when they are done cooling.

Spray bottom and sides of the foil lightly with no-stick cooking spray.

2. Graham cracker crust directions: Combine graham cracker crust ingredients in a medium bowl and mix with a fork until well combined.

Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared foil lined pan.

Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven to wire rack.

3. Brownie directions: Melt the chocolate chips and butter in a Saucepan or in the microwave and heat until smooth, stir occasionally.

Let mixture cool for 5 -7 minutes then add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs and vanilla and mix until smooth.

Carefully fold the flour into the chocolate mixture all at once. Fold it in nice and slow making sure not to over mix. Stop mixing as soon as you no longer see the white of the flour.

Pour the brownie mixture on top of the graham cracker crust and bake at 350 degrees for 38 minutes.

Once your timer goes off, you will add Minnesota Marshmallows on the top of the brownies and stick the brownies back in the oven. Watch closely so they do not burn.

Side note — (McMillan recommends making three rows of marshmallows with four marshmallows per row. Keep away from edges to prevent a messy spillover).

4. Once you take the brownies out, let the brownies cool for at least an hour or two before trying to lift from the pan. Cut into squares. Enjoy!