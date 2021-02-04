UMD Football Will Not Play Games During Spring Season

Wiese added that there's a chance his team could play scrimmages this spring against outside opponents.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD head football coach Curt Wiese revealed during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference that the Bulldogs will not play any games this spring. Wiese says the program feels the cons outweigh the pros when it comes to mapping out a regular season schedule within the NSIC.

“If you play one or two games and you put the expense into it and it ends getting cancelled and/or you’re really not playing for a conference championship. You’re not playing for a national title at the Division 2 level right now. We’re going to focus on getting really good this spring, having a chance to bring our guys together back in the weight room, back running and in spring practice, and focus on being as good as we can be in the fall,” said Wiese.

