UMD Men’s Basketball Not Looking for Moral Victories

The Bulldogs will be back at Romano Gym beginning Friday night against Minnesota Crookston.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team are in a tough slump right now after playing the top two teams in the NSIC in back-to-back weeks. One positive from both weekends has been the fact that the Bulldogs seem to play better on the second night, especially last weekend against Northern State.

“We come out Friday not as hard. We’re not playing as hard. And then Coach yells at us after the game and we’re like ‘oh we got to bring it today’ on Saturday. But what we got to figure out is how to do that both days. It comes down to practice and practicing hard all week,” sophomore guard Jack Middleton said.

“We just keep trying to tell these guys if we play that hard, if we play that well defensively, we got a chance to win a lot of games. Just keep believing in the fact that we’re not too far away, but there’s a lot of really hard work that goes into it yet this year and definitely in the future,” said head coach Justin Wieck.

UMD will be back at Romano Gym beginning Friday night against Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.