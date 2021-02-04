UMD Men’s Hockey To Face Miami for Second Straight Weekend

Puck drop for Friday night's game is set for just after 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team return home this weekend for a match-up against Miami.

The next two games will be the fifth and sixth times the Bulldogs will face the Red Hawks so far this season. Head coach Scott Sandelin says the game plan won’t change much.

“Doesn’t make it any easier. I know that for sure. You’re always looking for things you can do better or maybe a way to exploit different teams. I thought we made a couple adjustments last weekend and I think that helped our team. At least the results was good. We’ll continue to do that, even though it’s the same opponent,” Sandelin said.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game is set for just after 6 p.m.