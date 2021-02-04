UMD Women’s Basketball Prepare for Final Road Trip of the Regular Season

Friday's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. while Saturday's begins at 1:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team will be on the road for the final time in the regular season as they will battle Minnesota Crookston. It’s also just their second road trip of the entire season due to COVID cancellations, which makes the series that much more exciting.

“I think our players look at road trips as like a vacation because they’re stuck in their houses or the gym and they really don’t go anywhere else. I think they’re going to enjoy getting on a bus together,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

“I think we’re just working hard this weekend because we know we need to improve. And then we come in strong and play some basketball games because we don’t know if we’ll continue to play more so we like to give our all when we can,” said sophomore guard Taytun Rhoades.

