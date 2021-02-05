City Crews Working to Repair Two Water Main Breaks in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday morning, city crews located two water main breaks in Duluth.

One water main break was located at 4915 Colorado Street. Water has been shut off on Colorado Street between 49th and 51st Avenue East.

The city says it is unknown how long it will take to repair.

A second water main break was located at 2710 Piedmont Avenue. Water has been turned off on Piedmont Avenue between Chambersburg Avenue and Ensign Street.

Traffic in the northbound lane of Piedmont between Chambersburg Avenue and Nanticoke Street will be closed until approximately 4:00 p.m.

“Most of our water infrastructure is more than fifty years old,” Utility Operations Supervisor Chris Kleist said. “As pipes age, they become more brittle and temperature fluctuations cause the ground to freeze and thaw. This freeze/thaw cycle causes the ground to shift a little bit, and those movements cause most of our water main breaks. Utility Operations crews work around the clock in any weather to restore water service to Duluth residents. We would like to thank the public for their understanding while work is being done.”

The city says an update will be released once the breaks have been fixed and water has been restored.