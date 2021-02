Coaches Corner: Curt Wiese

For this week's segment, we hear from the head coach of the UMD football team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, UMD head football coach Curt Wiese recaps National Signing Day for the Bulldogs program. UMD signed 27 players this past week, including Mesabi East running back Gavin Skelton. Wiese also announced that the Bulldogs will not be playing regular season games this spring.