Duluth Businesses Prepare for Super Bowl Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– With the Super Bowl just a handful of days away, some Duluth businesses are preparing for the big game during the pandemic.

As football fans get ready to watch, they’re also getting ready to make some big meals. And one place they’re going to stock up is the Super One in west Duluth.

“They grabbing their chips, their salsas, as you can see we got meatball mania and wing mania going on,” said James Sundstrum, Store Manager at Super One Foods in West Duluth.

Customers are snagging popular game day foods in their deli like chicken wings and meatballs, and appetizers like mozzarella sticks, chicken bites, and chips and dip.

And this year, they’re doing so as soon as they can.

“It’s been a little busy earlier than normal,” said Sundstrum. “Usually Saturdays and Sundays are busier but with weather coming in and the pandemic, I think people are stocking up earlier this year.”

Meanwhile, Sammy’s Pizza in west Duluth has extra staff on hand for Super Bowl Sunday, especially with delivery, new during the pandemic.

“We’re definitely ready for a lot of deliveries, a lot of chicken wings and a lot of pizza,” said Nick Jerulle, who’s the General Manager at Sammy’s Pizza in West Duluth.

Normally, they make almost 200 pizzas and a good amount of chicken wings for game day. With the pandemic keeping more people at home, they’re expecting the busiest day of their year to get even busier, a welcome boost after a tough year.

“This is absolutely huge for us. We haven’t been doing very good with the dine-in business, takeout and delivery has been alright but it’s going to be a huge boost for us,” said Jerulle. “We’re really looking forward to it. It’s something that we need and we’re kind of really counting on it to give us a boost here in the beginning of February.”

For more information on weekend specials at Super One and Sammy’s, you can check out their websites.