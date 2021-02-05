Duluth Police Investigating Wednesday Drive-By Shooting Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say they are investigating a Wednesday morning drive-by shooting incident.

The incident happened around 9:52 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 53 and Piedmont Avenue.

According to police, after speaking with the reporting party of the incident officers learned that a gray passenger car traveling up Highway 53 fired three shots at another gray passenger car with red rims that was traveling down Highway 53.

The gray car that fired the shots then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police say no arrests have been made in the incident and no injuries have been reported.