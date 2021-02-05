Hermantown’s Jackson Savre Signs NLI for Concordia-St. Paul Football Team

Savre was a team captain for the Hawks and was an all-section and all-conference selection.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Thursday, Hermantown’s Jackson Savre signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Concordia-St. Paul football team.

Savre was a team captain for the Hawks and was an all-section and all-conference selection. He was also selected as the Northeast Red District Lineman of the Year, leading the way for Hermantown’s potent running attack this past season.