Koepke Nets Hat Trick, UMD Men’s Hockey Dominates Offensively in Win Over Miami

Kobe Roth finished with two goals while Jackson Cates recorded five assists, which is just one point short of tying the school record.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cole Koepke would net a hat trick as the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 8-1 win over Miami on Friday night to open the weekend series.

Kobe Roth finished with two goals, while Blake Biondi, Koby Bender and Nick Swaney each scored once. Jackson Cates recorded five assists, which is just one point short of tying the school record. The eight goals is the most for UMD since Oct. 19, 2018 against Maine. Ryan Fanti finished with 21 saves on the night.

UMD improves to 11-5-2 on the season and will go for the sweep of Miami on Saturday. Puck drop from AMSOIL Arena is set for 4:00 p.m.