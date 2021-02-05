Local Businesses Prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – With Super Bowl Sunday coming up, businesses are gearing up with new deals for their customers.

At Ursa Minor Brewing in the Lincoln Park Craft District, you can get a free pretzel kit if you purchase a pizza kit for fourteen dollars.

Management says this is the first time they’ve done something for the Super Bowl, and say it gives people the Ursa Minor experience even when at home.

“We’re trying to provide different ways for people to enjoy our taproom experience whether they come here or if they’re not comfortable coming here, it’s nice to provide an alternative,” said Amanda Agamaite, the events and hospitality manager at Ursa Minor.

Also, for Valentine’s Day, Ursa Minor is doing a pop-up with Flora North. Be sure to check out their social media pages for more information.