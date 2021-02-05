MN Power Crews Head To NY To Help With Power Outages

The Northland crew is expected to return in about two weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power is helping battle power outages in New York, which were caused by the recent NorEaster that left behind about a foot of snow.

On Thursday, a five-member crew loaded up and headed for the Big Apple to help restore power for hundreds of New York residents.

Minnesota Power leadership says lending a hand is about maintaining a mutual aid relationship with other power companies in the country.

“If we ever found ourselves in the same situation, they would come and help us as well. The end goal is to help others. If we were to need it, they would help us,” said Tim Laeupple, the manager of line operations for Minnesota Power.

The Northland crew is expected to return in about two weeks.