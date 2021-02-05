Nearly 500K Minnesota Adults Have Received at Least 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Minnesota health officials reported Friday 497,843 Minnesotans have now received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 11.6% of the state’s adult population, although the state’s data lags by a few days.

A total of 138,212 Minnesotans are fully inoculated, or 3.2% of the adult population, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

So far, 191,919 seniors in Minnesota have at least one of the two doses of the vaccine, or 23% of the state’s age 65 and older population.

Last week’s surge in COVID-19 vaccinations moved Minnesota from 41st to 23rd in the nation for people with at least one dose of the vaccine per capita. The state is 19th in people with both doses per capita.

Minnesota remains on pace to have 80% of adults vaccinated around September.

MDH reported 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths on Friday.

There have now been 466,224 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state last March.

About 97% of the Minnesotans who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated from others.

The 1,054 newly reported cases were out of 38,947 tests—a 2.7% positivity rate. Minnesota has averaged a 3.6% positivity rate over the last week. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Twelve of the 22 COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday were in the Twin Cities metro. Six of the deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died were all age 60 or older.

A total of 6,273 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over 71% of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There are currently 362 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, compared to 450 last Friday. Of those patients, 82 are in the ICU—the lowest that number has been since mid-September.