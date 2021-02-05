Northwestern’s Titus Graden Signs NLI to Join Upper Iowa Football

Graden wrapped up his career at Northwestern picking up Heart O' North all-conference honors as one of the best players on the Tigers defense.

MAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern’s Titus Graden signed his National Letter of Intent Friday to play football at Upper Iowa. Graden said playing at a high level for the Tigers makes him feel prepared for the college level and he already feels at home within the Peacocks program.

“They’re really, really good at talking to you and making sure that you’re into the program. A very family-based, I feel like I’m part of the family already. My teammates that I’ve been talking to, they have us in group chats and they’re so nice, everyone’s always looking out for each other and I just think it’d be a perfect fit there. I’m ready to work for my team though, that’s the most important part, I’m ready to work,” Graden said.

