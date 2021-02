Prep Boys Basketball: Proctor Holds Off Greenway, Superior Falls on Senior Night

The Rails got the win for head coach Cole Lipinski's first home victory.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Clutch free throws would be the difference as the Proctor boys basketball team battled back from an early deficit to get the home win over Greenway 46-43 Friday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, Superior could not get past Hudson as they fell 62-51 on Senior Night.