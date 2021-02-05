Prep Boys Hockey: Superior Wins Playoff Opener, Duluth East Tops Brainerd

The Spartans opened their playoff run with a win, while the Greyhounds got a home win on Friday night.

SPOONER, Wis. – Kell Piggott and Robert Powell each scored two goals as the Superior boys hockey team blanked the Frederic co-op team 9-0 Friday night in the first round of the WIAA boys hockey tournament.

Caden Lia, Lucas Williams, Carter Pettit, Mason Stenberg and Carter Kalin also scored for the Spartans, who move on to face New Richmond in the section semi-finals Tuesday night in Spooner.

In other boys hockey action, Duluth East picked up a home win over Brainerd 4-2. Grant Winkler, Zarley Ziemski, Dylan Gray and Kaden Nelson scored for the Greyhounds.